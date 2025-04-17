A very big Happy Birthday shout-out goes out to Hip Hop legend and actor Redman! The Newark, NJ-bred icon turns 54 today and continues to show no signs of slowing down. His relentless grind in both music and film proves that his impact is still being felt across generations.

Over the past three decades, Redman has delivered an impressive catalog of albums, including Whut? Thee Album, Muddy Waters, Doc’s Da Name, and Malpractice. With classic tracks like “Let’s Get Dirty,” “Smash Sumthin,” and the unforgettable Blackout project with his longtime partner-in-rhyme Method Man, Redman has mastered the formula for both success and longevity.

Beyond the mic, Redman also made his mark on the big screen. With standout roles in films like How High, Scary Movie 3, and the Hip Hop documentary Backstage, he proved his comedic chops and earned fans far beyond the music world. His charisma and humor reminded us that Hip Hop can be fun—and some of its greatest voices can also be the funniest.

TheSource.com proudly salutes Reggie Noble on his 55th birthday. Here’s to the Funk Doctor Spock—may the hits, the laughs, and the legacy keep on rolling. Happy Birthday, Redman!