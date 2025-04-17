Kendrick Lamar Holds Firm at No. 1 on YouTube US Top Artists with Six Songs Charting

Kendrick Lamar extends his reign atop the US Top Artists chart, fueled by six tracks currently charting on the YouTube US Top Songs. Leading the pack is “Not Like Us” at No. 7, followed by “luther” (No. 9), “tv off” (No. 13), “squabble up” (No. 27), “All the Stars” (No. 42), and “peekaboo” (No. 73), solidifying his dominance across the board.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have officially released the visual for their smash hit “luther,” which has now dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for seven straight weeks. The cinematic new video drops just days ahead of their highly anticipated Grand National Tour, kicking off April 19 in Minneapolis.

With “luther” continuing to shake the culture, this rollout proves Kendrick and SZA are in full takeover mode—blending artistry, legacy, and momentum into a single unstoppable force. Fans can expect the same energy and more when the tour hits cities across the country. “luther” is streaming everywhere now, with the visual out on all major platforms.