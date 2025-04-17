Lids Unveils Revamped Retail Experience with Personalized “Build-A-Cap” Kiosks and Localized Flair

Global sports retailer Lids has officially launched a bold new store concept designed to transform the in-store experience through personalization, modern design, and hyper-local product offerings. Rolling out across 20 stores nationwide this April, the redesign centers around a newly enhanced “Custom Zone” and fashion-forward selections that empower customers to showcase their unique style.

At the heart of the revamped layout is the interactive “Build-A-Cap” kiosk, which allows customers to digitally design headwear in-store. Once finalized, the design is emailed with a barcode, enabling staff to bring the creation to life with custom stitching, patches, and even on-site hat curving at select locations. Hat customization begins at $10, while jersey personalization starts at $50.

The new stores also feature a “T-Shirt Wall” of curated apparel reflecting local trends, a “Kids’ Corner” for youth sportswear, and expanded headwear accessories, including a full range of cleaning and treatment products to help customers keep their caps looking sharp.

With locations such as New York’s 5th Avenue, the Mall of America, and Fashion Show in Las Vegas, the pilot rollout strategically taps high-traffic, style-savvy markets. Some stores—like those in Sacramento, Elizabeth, and Dallas—also offer in-store hat-curving machines.

Lids aims to expand this immersive and stylish retail concept nationwide through 2025 and beyond, promising a “personalize everything” experience tailored to every fan and fashion enthusiast.

More details at www.lids.com.