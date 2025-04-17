Mark Cuban Encourages Mavs Fan to Support Team in Wake of Questionable Front Office Moves

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Mark Cuban is clapping back at the comments of Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who shunned the thoughts of Mavs fans, including Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki, who were critical of the moves made within the organization. Already on fire for his decision to trade Luka Doncic, Harrison removed long-time employees of the organization.

“My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, it’s what’s the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks, and that’s the most important thing,” Harrison said according to journalist Tim Cato. “Some of those decisions are going to be unpopular maybe to Dirk and maybe to the fans, but my obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks.”

And that quote landed in the hands of Mark Cuban, speaking up for Mavs Nation and their legend.

“Dirk is the Dallas Mavericks. Then, now and forever,” Cuban said. “No one should ever forget that.”

He later added, “I know fans are upset. But don’t be upset at the players. Support them. Root for them. Rally behind them.”