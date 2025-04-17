Mass Appeal Announces ‘Legend Has It…’ Series Featuring Hip Hop Royalty

Mass Appeal has unveiled Legend Has It…, an ambitious series of seven albums from some of New York’s most iconic hip hop pioneers. The project will roll out through the end of 2025 and includes heavyweight releases from Nas & DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon The Chef, Big L, De La Soul, and one surprise guest yet to be revealed.

Legend Has It… is a tribute to the architects of hip hop, celebrating their impact on music and culture. Leading the charge is the long-awaited reunion of Nas and DJ Premier, followed by Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele 2, and Raekwon’s Emperor’s New Clothes. The series also marks emotional returns, with posthumous albums from Prodigy of Mobb Deep, De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove, and Harlem legend Big L.

More than a collection of albums, Legend Has It… is a living tribute to legacy—proving that legends never die. Further details on each project will be revealed soon. Fans can sign up now at signup.massappeal.com to stay updated on the groundbreaking series.