Reconciliation season is not alive and well. Recent activity on socials has sparked fresh speculation about Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, with new allegations suggesting infidelity may have played a role in their past issues. The rumors emerged after blogger 1goatalexis shared screenshots of private messages and posts hinting at tension between Cardi, Offset, and influencer Ari Fletcher, who is currently in a relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo.

But wait, ICYMI, earlier this week, Offset responded to videos of Cardi sharing a close moment with NFL player Stefon Diggs by stating, “I’m happy for her.” Not sure what happened after that gesture.

Anyways, the newest messy situation gained traction when Fletcher posted a cryptic tweet stating: “Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b****es alive!” While she didn’t name anyone directly, the blogger later suggested Fletcher was referring to Cardi, claiming the rapper had reached out to Moneybagg Yo about Fletcher’s alleged involvement with Offset.

Further fueling the ugly rumors, a leaked private message—purportedly from Cardi—addressed the accusations directly. The message read: “Why you saying that I f***d offset this weekend? Like b***h idgaf who you support, lying on my p***y is crazy and he have not fed me neither. Y’all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone. We both move on. Tell him to tell you how he was f***ing Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong from moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone!!!”

These so-called developments come amid ongoing public scrutiny of Cardi and Offset’s relationship. The former couple, who announced their divorce last year, have continued to make headlines due to their personal lives. !!”

Neither Cardi, Offset, nor Fletcher has provided further public comment on the latest claims.

Let’s see if they do.