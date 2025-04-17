Offset, Cardi and the tea. Seems to be the norm these days. The Migos founder has found himself at the center of renewed speculation after appearing to support old allegations made by rapper BIA against his ex-wife, Cardi B. The Migos rapper recently stated he was “happy for her” amid rumors of Cardi’s new relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs, but a since-deleted tweet has cast doubt on his stance.

ICYMI, the controversy began when blogger Ken Barbie revisited Cardi and BIA’s past feud, siding with Cardi in the dispute. The tension between the two female rappers dates back to 2023, when BIA released her diss track “SUE MEEE?” and accused Cardi of infidelity during her marriage to Offset. Cardi denied the claims at the time. However, Offset seemingly contradicted her denial by replying to Barbie’s tweet with, “She wasn’t tho,” suggesting BIA’s accusations may have held truth. Though the tweet was quickly removed, fans had already taken notice.

While Cardi has yet to publicly address Offset’s comment, socials still erupted with mixed reactions. Some users argued that BIA’s past claims may have been validated, while others criticized Offset for reigniting old drama—especially after he recently claimed to support Cardi’s happiness.

What’s interesting, Offset attempted to diffuse the situation, and later posted, “Keep my name out sh*t please thank you tired of this circus I want out let ppl live they life.” He added, “I want peace no smoke… she happy let her live… life goes on… we can all be friends man.”