Here we go. More legal drama in Hip Hop. New court documents suggest Tory Lanez could face legal consequences after a recent deposition related to Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz took a contentious turn.

Get this, on April 16, Megan’s legal team disclosed that they had arranged to take Lanez’s testimony while he is incarcerated, where he is serving a ten-year sentence for his connection to the 2020 shooting involving Megan. However, the deposition quickly deteriorated. According to Megan’s attorneys, Lanez’s conduct was “disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation …” Notably, even Lanez’s own legal team reportedly distanced themselves from his behavior.

Allegedly, shortly after the questioning began, Lanez abruptly ended the session, claiming unfamiliarity with basic terms like “discuss,” “approve,” and “meet.” He also allegedly directed derogatory remarks toward one of Megan’s lawyers, targeting her appearance in what was perceived as an effort to disrupt the proceedings. In response, Megan’s legal team is seeking court-imposed sanctions against him—a request that appears to have support, including from Lanez’s own representatives.

Megan Thee Stallion filed her lawsuit against Gramz in October, accusing the YouTuber of cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and spreading altered explicit content. Megan claims Gramz acted as a conduit for false narratives intended to damage her reputation following the shooting incident, allegedly receiving financial support from Tory Lanez’s father to spread misinformation.

Gramz has since indicated plans to countersue, signaling an escalation in the legal dispute. She has also publicly contended that the justice system is unfairly targeting her to suppress her dissent.