RZA Returns to Directing with ‘One Spoon of Chocolate,’ Premiering at Tribeca 2025

RZA is back behind the camera with One Spoon of Chocolate, his latest directorial effort set to debut at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. The film will screen at 8:00 PM at the OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC, with additional public and industry showings scheduled throughout the festival, which runs June 4–15 in New York City.

A collaboration between RZA Productions, 36 Cinema, and Xen Diagram Media, the film follows a former military convict who relocates to a quiet Southern town, only to find love, danger, and unexpected consequences. The cast includes Shameik Moore, Paris Jackson, RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E’myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, and Grammy-winning country artist Jason Isbell.

Shot on location in Atlanta, One Spoon of Chocolate was written by RZA and produced alongside Paul Hall. Executive producers include Talani Diggs, Mitchell Divine Diggs, and Joe Genier. The production also received key support from the State of Georgia, helping to spotlight the region’s film industry potential.

RZA is represented by CAA’s John Garvey and attorney Joe M. Carlone.