Starz has unveiled exciting updates for the upcoming fourth season of BMF, including the return of original cast member Myles Truitt and the addition of several new faces to the drama series.

Here’s a rundown on what to expect:

Truitt will reprise his role as B-Mickie, a character previously exiled after a perceived betrayal of brothers Meech and Terry. This season, he aims to regain their trust. Joining him are returning guest stars Saweetie as Keeya and Sydney Michell as Lawanda, while Roberto Sanchez returns as Loco.

Get this, new additions to the cast include Kofi Siriboe as Sheik Mooney Bey, a religious leader in St. Louis, and Tyler Lepley as Demarcus, a figure challenging Tee’s authority. Skai Jackson will debut as Ashleigh, a pivotal character who impacts Meech’s journey.

What’s more, additional guest stars feature Clifton Powell as Pastor Coleman, Rockmond Dunbar as Cornell, Aketra Sevillian as Maria, Karina Willis as Aisha, and Stacey Sargeant as Cecilia, each bringing fresh dynamics to the storyline.

As you know, the series, is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and continues under showrunner Heather Zuhlke. BMF remains a Lionsgate Television production for Starz, promising another gripping chapter in the Flenory brothers’ saga.

Check out these first look images from Starz: