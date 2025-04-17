Whelp, we did not have this on our Barbz bingo card. Nicki Minaj recently took to socials to express strong opinions about financial responsibility and personal accountability, leading many followers to wonder if her message was directed at someone specific in her life.

In a post shared on her Stories, the rap superstar addressed what she sees as a troubling trend of people expecting financial support without putting in the necessary effort. “Most people don’t want to earn money,” she wrote. “They want to be handed the money you had to work for. People you’ve known forever will want and need a position—real bad. Bills stacking up. Eviction notices. Kids to feed. But for most of them, once they’re hired, that 11-letter word is likely to bite them in the ass within the first month. Can you guess which word, guys? Entitlement.”

As you can see the very to the point post, delivered with Minaj’s trademark candidness, quickly sparked debate among fans. While she did not mention anyone by name, many speculated that her comments could be referencing her husband, Kenneth Petty, who has faced public criticism in the past.

As you can imagine, social discussions erupted, with some users suggesting Petty was the subject of her remarks. “Her husband, I bet,” one comment read, while others referenced his lower public profile compared to Minaj’s high-powered career.

Here’s what we do know. Minaj has consistently defended Petty against detractors, but the latest reaction highlights ongoing skepticism from some fans about their relationship. The rapper’s post did not clarify whether it was aimed at Petty or others in her circle, leaving room for interpretation.

What ya’ll think, who is she probably referring to?