Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shadeur Sanders will be immortalized at the University of Colorado. Sanders’ No. 2 and Hunter’s No. 12 will be retired at the spring game on Saturday, April 19. The spring game is set just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where both players are expected to be first-round picks.

Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also ran for four touchdowns. Hunter caught 15 of those touchdowns and racked up 1,258 yards. In addition, Hunter played the opposite side of the ball, getting 23 tackles, forcing a fumble, three interceptions, and 11 passes on defense.