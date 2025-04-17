NBA Champion, former MVP and current coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash recently shared candid thoughts about how hip-hop culture and Black athletes profoundly influenced his upbringing during an appearance on LeBron James’ podcast Mind the Game.

Nash, who grew up in Canada, spoke openly about how the world surrounding basketball captivated him from an early age. “Started playing basketball, fell in love with it,” Nash recalled. “Like the first Air Jordan 1s, the Spike Lee commercials, right when I was in the eighth grade, when I started playing. I was like, this world’s amazing.”

Now 51, the Hall of Famer reflected on how the talent and artistry of Black entertainers and athletes shaped his perspective. “Let’s also just be real,” he said. “I wanted to be Black. All of the best players in the world were Black, all the best rappers, you know. So I’m trying to emulate anyone who had something about them.”

Get this, Nash’s remarks highlighted how urban culture not only fueled his passion for basketball but also influenced his creative approach to the game. Drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1996, he later became a key player for the Dallas Mavericks, forming a dominant partnership with Dirk Nowitzki.