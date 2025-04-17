Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist and trailblazer SZA has announced the launch of her high quality functional brand NOT BEAUTY. First available exclusively in pop-up stores across the United States during the GRAND NATIONAL TOUR with Kendrick Lamar, SZA will debut the inaugural installment of her one-of-a-kind lip collection. The launch features three signature shades—In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz starting this spring—with the full lineup to include lip glosses, lip stains, lip liners and lip creams, completing her infamous layered lip combinations.

Akin to everything SZA puts her mind to, NOT BEAUTY is a meticulously detailed and hands-on brand. The design tells a story—one of familiarity and trust. Inspired by nature, it evokes a sense of something real, something known. Just like the natural world, it’s both beautiful and versatile, creating an instinctive connection to what feels pure and proven. The aesthetic is a harmonious blend of art and nature. The packaging takes cues from the wild—wood textures, plants, insects, and bold natural hues—blending bushcraft inspiration with a touch of femininity. It’s raw, expressive, and made to break the mold.

At its core, NOT BEAUTY is a celebration of authenticity, individuality, and confidence. It seeks to create a care-free approach to beauty by embracing natural elements, equality and inclusivity. It aims to connect people from all backgrounds and experiences, for those who crave the natural world and to exist as their true authentic self. Ultimately, NOT BEAUTY is a celebration of individuality and our planet.

NOT BEAUTY began as SZA’s personal answer to the products she could not find—a line born from genuine need that crafts quality planet-conscious essentials and mirrors her own novice approach to beauty. The result is an inclusive collection designed for real life, not perfection. No pretense of being a beauty expert—just a love for products that work.

Cruelty free, gluten free, Sephora clean and vegan, NOT BEAUTY enters the arena with a selection of hydrating lip glosses, available in three shades, In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly and Quartz priced at $23. The non-sticky formula glides on with perfect adhesion providing long lasting shine and moisture, preventing trans-epidermal water loss, and keeping lips fuller and moist for longer, creating a more voluminous looking lip for everyday wear.



“NOT BEAUTY wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.” SZA shares. “There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don’t know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It’s really well made. It’s awesome.”



Be the first to experience NOT BEAUTY at the following Grand National tour stops (open to all fans regardless of ticket status).