The Rock Reportedly Ordered Travis Scott to Deliver Stiff Hit to Cody Rhodes at WWE’s Elimination Chamber

It is officially WrestleMania week, and one of the hottest matches will be Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship, which will headline Night 2. Cena’s win in the Elimination Chamber match and beatdown alongside Travis Scott and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked off this road to WrestleMania.

The Rock told Travis Scott to slap the shit out of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber or people would think he doesn’t have it, according to Nick Khan who Travis later told.



Triple H went on to state that "ironically the only person that didn't complain was Cody Rhodes, he just…

During the beatdown, Rhodes took a stiff shot from Scott, which made fans wonder if Scott knew what he was doing inside the ring. He did, as WWE executive Nick Khan has revealed, The Rock instructed Scott to hit the champ forcefully.

Further, Paul “Triple H” Levesque pulled back the curtain more, stating, “Ironically, the only person who didn’t complain was Cody Rhodes; he just wanted it to look good.”

Cody Rhodes got a black eye from Travis Scott at WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. But, don’t think he forgot. In conversation with Complex, Rhodes revealed that ” Get Back is in store for the Astroworld rapper.

“I’m a weirdo, this is going to sound so strange, and I apologize to your viewers and your listeners, but man, that’s wrestling,” Rhodes said. “You know what I’m saying? Beat me up. I’m going to beat you up. That’s wrestling. I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a receipt. If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE frey, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis. Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan.”

Travis Scott drops new official merchandise on his website in collaboration with WWE.



'Wrestling Is Real'

Travis Scott is going full wrasslin. Hitting the Internet, Scott shared a t-shirt for sale featuring himself, John Cena, and The Rock after their beatdown of WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The back reads, “Wrestling is real.” The shirts are available for $55.

Travis Scott also delivered a serious injury to the WWE Undisputed Champion. Scott was on hand at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on last Saturday and one hit from Scott was a bit too much.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes received a hit from Scott, which resulted in a black eye and busted eardrum. Rhodes appeared on this week’s Friday Night Smackdown and tossed gauze from his ear.

Is the injury report kayfabe, or not real for those not up to date with Internet wrestling jargon, that remains to be seen. You can see the moment Scott delivered the hit below.