On this day in 2021, the hip hop community lost one of its most distinctive voices when Bad Boy rapper Black Rob passed away at the age of 51. Known for his gritty delivery and unforgettable ad-libs, Rob’s raw talent and street narratives made him a standout artist at the height of Bad Boy Records’ dominance in the early 2000s.

Born Robert Ross, the Harlem native rose to fame with his 2000 breakout hit “Whoa!,” a track that quickly became a street anthem and certified Rob as a force in East Coast rap. His voice was instantly recognizable, and his energy fit perfectly into the Bad Boy lineup alongside heavyweights like Diddy and G. Dep. Rob’s memorable appearances on hits like “Let’s Get It” and “Bad Boy For Life” further solidified his spot in the label’s storied history.

His passing was confirmed by former labelmates Mario Winans and Mark Curry. Winans paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB!” Curry also shared an emotional video revealing that Rob had passed about an hour prior to the post and made a heartfelt call for the rapper’s children to reach out to him.

Just days before his death, Rob had gone viral after offering condolences to DMX from a hospital bed, showing the world the toll that years of health struggles had taken on him. In a separate video, he revealed he had been dealing with severe medical issues for over five years, including four strokes, and opened up about his living conditions and health battles in a vulnerable moment that shocked and saddened fans across the globe.

Despite his challenges, Black Rob’s music and authenticity left a lasting impact. His voice echoed the pain and perseverance of life in the streets, but it also brought joy and nostalgia to those who came of age during hip hop’s golden era.

Today, we honor Black Rob’s memory and legacy — a talented artist whose contributions to hip hop will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Black Rob. You’ll always have us saying, “Whoa.”