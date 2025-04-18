Adidas and DTLR Unveil Chicago-Inspired Superstar Sneaker Honoring the City’s Spirit

Adidas Originals has teamed up with Chicago’s own DTLR to release the Chicago Superstar, a limited-edition sneaker that captures the essence of the city’s sports legacy, creativity, and community pride. Designed as a tribute to Chicago’s unmatched energy and hometown love, the sneaker blends iconic team colors and city-inspired details into one bold statement.

Each section of the Chicago Superstar draws from one of the city’s legendary sports teams—Bulls red, Cubs blue, White Sox black and white, Bears orange, and Blackhawks yellow-green—creating a vibrant mosaic of athletic heritage. The shoe also features a custom Windy City logo on the heel and nods to the Chicago flag with sky blue and red accents on the tongue, outsole, and pull tab.

To celebrate the launch, adidas and DTLR are hosting SUPERSTAR DAY, a community event centered around giving back. The gym walls at A. Philip Randolph Elementary School will be repainted using the sneaker’s color palette, connecting the design’s inspiration directly with Chicago’s youth. Adding to the campaign’s cultural weight, beloved local historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas narrates the sneaker’s story through exclusive video content.

The adidas x DTLR Chicago Superstar drops in limited quantities for $110, available at select DTLR locations and online at DTLR.com. It’s more than just a sneaker—it’s a wearable tribute to the heart of Chicago.