Here we go. Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has officially signed with the University of Arizona’s basketball program. The Wildcats announced the news Thursday on social media, confirming the 6-foot-4 guard as part of their 2025 recruiting class.

That part. Big edition for the Wildcats!

Bryce, who had been committed to Arizona since January, expressed his excitement in a video shared by the school. “What’s going on Wildcat nation, can’t wait to get there and start working. Bear Down,” he said.

A product of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles—where his older brother Bronny also played—Bryce helped lead his team to a CIF State Division I championship last month. In the title game against Lincoln High School, he contributed three points, five rebounds, and two assists in the 58-53 victory. Throughout the season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Get this, the youngest James son is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 45 shooting guard nationally by 247Sports, Bryce will turn 18 in June. His birth coincided with the 2007 NBA Finals, when his father’s Cleveland Cavaliers faced the San Antonio Spurs.

With his signing now official, Bryce prepares to begin the next chapter of his basketball journey in Tucson.