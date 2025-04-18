About that Target boycott … Whelp, iconic civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton recently held discussions with Target’s CEO Brian Cornell regarding the retail company’s recent modifications to its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The meeting occurred as Target experiences declining store visits and faces potential consumer actions from advocacy groups.

Get this, the Minneapolis-based retailer initiated the conversation with Sharpton, who has not currently supported organized boycotts but maintains that Target should uphold its previous commitments to racial equity. “If an election changes your stance on fairness, we reserve the right to change ours,” Sharpton stated in comments to CNBC, referencing the company’s 2020 pledges made following George Floyd’s death near Target’s headquarters.

Following what Sharpton described as a “constructive and candid” dialogue, the activist plans to consult with fellow leaders including Reverend Dr. Jamal Bryant – who initiated a 40-day Target boycott in March. Sharpton’s National Action Network organization will convene after the Easter holiday to determine potential next steps.

ICYMI, Target began scaling back several DEI measures in January, including discontinuing its three-year diversity plan, ceasing external progress reporting, and reducing promotion of products from Black- and minority-owned businesses.

Repercussions ensued …

Retail analytics indicate the company has subsequently experienced ten straight weeks of reduced customer visits compared to the previous year, according to Placer.ai data.

Sharpton’s engagement represents a significant response to broader challenges facing corporate diversity programs, which have faced increasing scrutiny from some conservative commentators urging companies to reduce such initiatives.

That part.