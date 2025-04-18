Doechii has released the highly anticipated official video for her hit single “Anxiety,” which has already become a viral sensation since its release last month via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. The track has racked up over 272 million global streams, including 85 million in the U.S., and amassed more than 23 billion social media views.

Directed by James Mackel, the video unfolds inside a lavish home where chaos lurks beneath the surface. Doechii navigates an opulent setting filled with unsettling scenes—a blazing kitchen, a menacing Doberman, crashing chandeliers, and sudden intruders—each reflecting the mental unease the song explores. When she escapes to the street, a swarm of over 100 dancers surrounds her, symbolizing the overwhelming nature of her anxiety.

“Anxiety” marks Doechii’s first entry into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to dominate the airwaves, breaking into the top 20 at both Top 40 and Urban radio. It currently sits in the top 10 at Rhythm radio, building on the success of her previous #1 Rhythm hit, “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

The single, along with its striking visual, confirms Doechii’s rising status as a powerful voice in music, unafraid to blend vulnerability with performance and push the boundaries of what pop-rap can look and feel like.