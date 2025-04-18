DraftKings and All The Smoke Team Up for Exclusive NBA Playoffs Collection

Just in time for the NBA Playoffs, DraftKings and All The Smoke have launched an exclusive new apparel collection available only through the DraftKings Shop. The limited-edition drop, which debuted April 16, features a lineup of hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks priced between $34 and $75.

Blending DraftKings’ bold branding with the raw, authentic style of All The Smoke—the hit podcast hosted by former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson—the collection is designed for fans who live and breathe basketball. Whether you’re courtside or couch-bound, the pieces offer a fresh way to rep your love for the game.

To celebrate the launch, DraftKings Network will run a 24-hour All The Smoke marathon on Sunday, April 20, spotlighting some of the podcast’s most iconic interviews.

The collection is available now at shopdraftkings.com/pages/all-the-smoke.