F1 Miami Grand Prix Ignites with Star-Studded Music Lineup and Hard Rock Beach Club Experience

South Florida Motorsports, in partnership with Hard Rock International and Atlantic Records, has revealed a high-energy entertainment lineup for the fourth annual FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, set for May 2–4 in Miami Gardens. Blending world-class racing with top-tier musical performances, the event promises an unforgettable weekend where “the race is the experience.”

Kicking off the weekend at the iconic Hard Rock Beach Club, global DJ and producer Kygo will deliver a vibrant set on Friday, May 2. On Saturday, May 3, electronic music legend Kaskade will take the stage, setting the tempo ahead of race day. Sunday, May 4, brings Miami’s own Pitbull to the forefront, energizing fans with his globally celebrated hits, while GRAMMY®-winning DJ Tiësto will perform both before the race and again post-race on the starting grid and podium, with his set broadcast across the entire Miami International Autodrome campus.

The live entertainment extends further with award-winning artist Maffio performing Saturday ahead of the Sprint. Fans can also expect a special race-day moment with 15-year-old Fort Lauderdale talent King Bell singing the national anthem. A student at Parkway Middle School, Bell has wowed audiences at Miami Dolphins games and now steps onto a global stage. Pre-race festivities will also include a performance by Latin hitmaker Justin Quiles, celebrating Miami’s rich cultural soundscape.

“As we continue to build on the incredible energy and cultural vibrancy of Miami, we’re thrilled to offer fans an unforgettable weekend that blends world-class racing with top-tier music performances,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “With a talented local artist singing the National Anthem, DJ Tiësto taking over the starting grid and podium, and global superstars like Kygo, Pitbull, Kaskade, and others performing at Hard Rock Beach Club, we’re delivering an experience that captures the essence of Miami’s music scene alongside the speed and excitement of Formula 1.”

The Hard Rock Beach Club remains a fan-favorite hotspot, perched trackside between Turns 11 and 13. Known for its luxury cabanas, signature pools, premium bars, and gourmet cuisine, the exclusive venue blends resort-style relaxation with full-throttle racing. With sweeping views of the track and performances, it’s an immersive escape within the Grand Prix spectacle.

“Hard Rock is thrilled to curate another energy-packed lineup for a nonstop party at the Hard Rock Beach Club,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “We’re continuing to elevate the experience with incredible music that brings fans back year after year.”

For tickets and more information, visit F1MiamiGP.com.