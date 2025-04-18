Gatorade Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar for “Lose More. Win More.” Campaign

Gatorade has unveiled its latest campaign, “Lose More. Win More.”, a bold extension of its iconic “Is It In You?” platform, which aims to spotlight the perseverance and inner grit that fuel elite performance. At the heart of the campaign is a surprising and powerful collaboration with 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar—the first musician ever featured in a Gatorade ad.

As Lamar gears up for his Grand National Tour, the partnership highlights a shared philosophy: greatness is earned through sweat, discipline, and relentless commitment. Set to Lamar’s track “peekaboo,” the campaign’s centerpiece spot intertwines his grind with that of Gatorade’s rising stars, including Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić, A’ja Wilson, and Shedeur Sanders.

“Success is about more than just highlights,” said Dončić. “It’s about the sweat you put into your craft and the lessons you pick up along the way. Gatorade gets it, and I’m proud to be part of a campaign that celebrates that.”

Lamar, who trains with the focus and intensity of an athlete, represents a new kind of Gatorade icon—someone whose dedication to craft mirrors the physical and mental endurance required on the field or court. His inclusion reflects the brand’s evolving narrative: that the journey to greatness is universal, whether it’s played out under arena lights or on stage.

“Lose More. Win More.” marks the start of a summer-long push from Gatorade, with more content on the way spotlighting Lamar and the athletes featured in the campaign. It’s a reminder that before you win, you sweat—and the ones willing to lose more are the ones who ultimately rise to the top.