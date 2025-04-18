On this day in 1971, Fred Scruggs Jr.—known to the Hip Hop world as Fredro Starr of the iconic group Onyx—was born. From fronting one of the most high-energy rap groups of the ’90s to building a respected career in television and film, Fredro has proven to be a true multi-talent in entertainment.

Originally from Flatbush, Brooklyn, Fredro relocated to Jamaica, Queens during his teenage years and attended John Adams High School. It was there that he crossed paths with Sonny Seeza and Big DS, who would later join him in forming Onyx. The group, discovered and signed by the late, great Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C., became a staple of hardcore Hip Hop in the ’90s, going multi-platinum off the strength of raw anthems and unforgettable energy.

Beyond the mic, Fredro carved out a solid acting résumé, with memorable roles in projects like Spike Lee’s Clockers, Forest Whitaker’s Strapped, the hit series Moesha alongside Brandy, and the groundbreaking police drama New York Undercover. His versatility continues to make him a respected figure in both music and film.

Today, we salute Fredro Starr on his birthday and celebrate his lasting impact on Hip Hop and the culture at large. Wishing him continued success and many more years to come.