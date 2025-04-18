Today we celebrate the 64th birthday of Curtis Fisher, better known as Grandmaster Caz—a pioneering MC, cultural preservationist, and one of Hip Hop’s earliest and most influential ghostwriters.

Caz remains a central figure in the preservation and storytelling of Hip Hop’s roots. He currently serves as a celebrity tour guide for Hush Hip Hop Tours, guiding visitors through the genre’s historical landmarks across New York City. He also sits on the board of The Universal Federation for the Preservation of Hip Hop Culture, helping ensure the legacy of Hip Hop remains intact for future generations.

At the peak of his career in the early 1980s, Grandmaster Caz was a founding member of the Cold Crush Brothers, a legendary Bronx-based crew that helped define the sound and performance style of early Hip Hop. Perhaps his most well-known contribution to the culture came behind the scenes—Caz famously penned the lyrics for “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, one of the most iconic songs in Hip Hop history. However, his contribution went uncredited and uncompensated, a hard truth that underscores the challenges early artists often faced in protecting their work.

Despite the setback, Caz’s legacy has never faded. In 1998, he was ranked #11 on Blaze Magazine‘s list of the Top 50 MCs of All Time. The following year, he was inducted into the Technics DJ Hall of Fame, and in June 2008, he earned a place on the Bronx Walk of Fame—cementing his place in Hip Hop history.

We at TheSource.com salute Grandmaster Caz on his 64th birthday and thank him for his invaluable contributions to the culture. Here’s to a true Grandmaster—may his legacy continue to inspire.