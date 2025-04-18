GRAMMY-nominated rapper J.I.D is back with his first solo release since The Forever Story—a fiery new single titled “WRK.” Produced by Pluss and Christo, the track showcases J.I.D’s rapid-fire flow, clever wordplay, and signature vocal acrobatics across its tight three-minute runtime.

“WRK” was first teased at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, where J.I.D previewed the track to an electrified crowd. Fans quickly shared snippets online, building buzz ahead of the official release.

Despite a packed schedule of tours and high-profile collabs, “WRK” marks J.I.D’s solo return—and a reminder that his pen stays sharp.