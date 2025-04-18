Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

J.I.D Drops New Solo Single “WRK” After Teasing It at Dreamville Fest

April 18, 2025
Shawn Grant

GRAMMY-nominated rapper J.I.D is back with his first solo release since The Forever Story—a fiery new single titled “WRK.” Produced by Pluss and Christo, the track showcases J.I.D’s rapid-fire flow, clever wordplay, and signature vocal acrobatics across its tight three-minute runtime.

“WRK” was first teased at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, where J.I.D previewed the track to an electrified crowd. Fans quickly shared snippets online, building buzz ahead of the official release.

Despite a packed schedule of tours and high-profile collabs, “WRK” marks J.I.D’s solo return—and a reminder that his pen stays sharp.