Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Expands $10K Grant Program with AI Training to Empower Entrepreneurs

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino® Tequila has announced a new round of $10,000 grants through The Coramino Fund, expanding its total commitment to $1.5 million for entrepreneurs in under-resourced communities across the U.S. and Mexico. Now in its third year, the fund, launched in partnership with 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann and nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), has supported more than 150 small business owners to date.

This latest round brings a powerful new component: AI education. Through a partnership with 1st Street Partnerships, grantees will receive community-based, interactive AI training designed to help them responsibly implement cutting-edge tools into their businesses. From streamlining operations to boosting content creation, the training addresses a critical tech gap that often leaves smaller businesses struggling to keep pace with larger competitors.

“Our goal from day one has been to support hard-working entrepreneurs who run into obstacles securing the resources they need to grow,” said Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila. “This continued work with LISC and a new partnership with 1st Street go one step further. It provides owners with the tools to gain an advantage in today’s business environment. AI can be confusing. But the data isn’t – the businesses who adopt it early are better positioned to succeed in the long run.”

The initiative focuses on supporting entrepreneurs operating in or serving low- to moderate-income areas, with a particular emphasis on those unable to access traditional capital. Grantees from industries such as retail and manufacturing have reported significant gains from previous rounds of funding, and with the new AI education component, the impact is expected to intensify.

According to a Bipartisan Policy Center study, 83% of small business owners who have integrated AI into their workflow report that it has improved efficiency and content production, while over half have experienced measurable business growth.

“As artificial intelligence is shaping the future of business, entrepreneurs must have the proper access and training to remain competitive and thrive,” said Monk Inyang, co-founder and CEO of 1st Street Partnerships. “We commend Gran Coramino and LISC for recognizing this as mission-critical, and we’re honored to partner with them to provide grant recipients with specialized AI programs and strategic mentorship through the lens of cultural intelligence.”

Applications for the new round of grants are now open. Interested entrepreneurs can visit Gran Coramino’s official site for more information.