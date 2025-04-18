Keyshia Cole Announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour with Star-Studded Lineup

Two decades after redefining R&B with her debut album, The Way It Is, Keyshia Cole is hitting the road to celebrate the music that made her a household name. The Grammy-nominated artist has officially announced The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch.

The North American leg kicks off on July 1 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Detroit, New Orleans, and more, before concluding on August 8 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Cole will then head to Europe, starting Sept. 19 in Paris, closing the run September 26 in Birmingham, UK.

Joining her on tour are Tink, Wale, Fridayy, and Jeremih (on select dates), with Lil’ Kim joining in Lincoln, CA, and all UK/Europe shows. Special guests Jadakiss and T-Pain will appear in Brooklyn and Greensboro, NC, respectively.

In tandem with the tour, The Way It Is will be released on vinyl for the first time since its 2005 debut. A 20th anniversary double LP drops June 20 in classic black and limited edition Rose Garden Pink, featuring a gatefold sleeve and bonus track “Love (Acapella).”

Fans who pre-order the vinyl will receive exclusive access to presale tickets. Tickets for all dates will go on sale on April 25 at 10:00 AM local time.

Cole, fresh off a standout Dreamville Festival set, is ready to bring her timeless hits back to the stage—raw, real, and unforgettable.