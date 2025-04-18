Lee Corso to Make Final Headgear Pick on College GameDay This August

Courtesy: ESPN

After 38 unforgettable seasons, Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick on ESPN’s College GameDay on August 30, 2025. The iconic broadcaster and former coach, who turns 90 this August, has been a staple of college football Saturdays since joining the show in 1987.

Corso’s signature segment—donning the mascot head of his predicted winner—debuted in 1996 and quickly became a fan favorite. He’s made 430 headgear picks to date, with Ohio State chosen a record 45 times.

“I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement,” said Corso, expressing deep gratitude to ESPN, his colleagues, and fans.

College GameDay’s Week 1 location will be announced later this spring, and ESPN plans special programming to honor Corso in the lead-up to his farewell appearance.

A beloved figure in college football, Corso has helped guide GameDay to nine Sports Emmy Awards and played a key role in its growth. His catchphrases, costumes, and chemistry with co-hosts—especially Kirk Herbstreit—have made him a legend both on and off screen.

“He has taught me so much,” said Herbstreit, calling Corso a “second father.”

As Corso steps away, the legacy he leaves behind is unmatched—a blend of football insight, joy, and showmanship that helped define a generation of Saturday mornings.