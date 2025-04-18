Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

Leon Thomas and Halle Team Up for Soulful New Single “RATHER BE ALONE”

April 18, 2025
Shawn Grant

GRAMMY winner Leon Thomas returns with “RATHER BE ALONE,” a new single featuring multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist and actress Halle. Blending R&B, soul, and rock, the track explores the emotional clarity of choosing peace over a love that no longer fits.

Leon’s velvet-smooth vocals glide over hazy guitar and swelling strings, while Halle’s ethereal tone adds a dreamy, psychedelic layer. Together, they create a slow-burning anthem of self-liberation—introspective, moody, and deeply resonant. “RATHER BE ALONE” is a powerful new chapter for both artists, rooted in vulnerability and strength.