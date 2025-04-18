GRAMMY winner Leon Thomas returns with “RATHER BE ALONE,” a new single featuring multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist and actress Halle. Blending R&B, soul, and rock, the track explores the emotional clarity of choosing peace over a love that no longer fits.

Leon’s velvet-smooth vocals glide over hazy guitar and swelling strings, while Halle’s ethereal tone adds a dreamy, psychedelic layer. Together, they create a slow-burning anthem of self-liberation—introspective, moody, and deeply resonant. “RATHER BE ALONE” is a powerful new chapter for both artists, rooted in vulnerability and strength.