In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne shared candid thoughts ahead of his upcoming album Tha Carter VI, offering fans a rare glimpse into the life of the historically private rap icon. While the conversation covered a wide range of topics, one surprising revelation stood out—his lack of awareness about fellow artist Lil Durk’s current legal troubles.

Journalist Andre Gee met with Wayne backstage at the College Football Playoff National Championship, where the rapper was set to perform. During their discussion, Gee noticed two “Free Lil Durk” shirts in the dressing room and asked Wayne if he knew about Durk’s incarceration.

Here’s when the head scratching moment went down …

The New Orleans legend admitted he was unaware of the situation, leaving fans curious about whether he had just learned the news or simply stayed disconnected from the developments.

Lil Durk is currently detained in connection with allegations of involvement in a serious criminal case. Authorities claim he played a role in a planned incident targeting another artist, which resulted in the loss of an individual connected to that artist.

Wayne’s response highlights his tendency to remain focused on his own career rather than industry happenings, sparking discussions among fans about how much attention even high-profile artists pay to their peers’ legal matters. As the interview continues to circulate, listeners are left reflecting on the sometimes-isolated nature of fame in the music world.

Well, not everybody is in tune with the tea in Hip Hop. Maybe that’s a good thing.