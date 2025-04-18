A devastating incident unfolded at Florida State University on the morning of April 17, leaving two people dead and six others wounded in what can be described as nothing short of a mass shooting. Another one.

The shooting occurred near the student union building around 11:50 a.m., prompting immediate panic and a campus-wide lockdown.

Authorities arrived quickly at the scene and engaged with the suspected shooter, who reportedly did not comply with police instructions.

Get this, the individual, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, was subsequently injured during the encounter and transported to a nearby hospital. Ikner, an FSU student and the son of a local law enforcement officer, has so far declined to speak with investigators.

Ikner is reportedly the stepson of a veteran Leon County sheriff’s deputy. Reports say this guy opened fire around or near the student union around the busy lunchtime common area. The gunfire sent students running for their lives and barricading within buildings.

As the university community grapples with the aftermath, officials continue to gather details about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Additional updates are expected as the investigation progresses.