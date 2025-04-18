Good news for the box office. The new horror film Sinners is off to a strong start, earning $4.7 million in Thursday previews ahead of its official opening. The R-rated vampire thriller, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, is projected to bring in between $45 million and $50 million domestically in its first weekend, with some estimates even surpassing that mark. Warner Bros. has offered a more conservative forecast of $35 million to $40 million.

Get this, internationally, Sinners is expected to add another $10 million to $15 million, setting the stage for a successful global debut. In the film, Jordan plays dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Southern hometown after World War I only to encounter a terrifying vampiric threat. The movie also features a talented ensemble cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Unless you been under a proverbial Hollywood rock, Sinners marks Jordan’s fifth collaboration with Coogler, following Fruitvale Station, Creed, and both Black Panther films. With early box office momentum and strong buzz, Sinners looks poised to deliver a chillingly impressive opening.

Will you be seeing Sinners this weekend? Let us know—we’ll definitely be watching!