Mozzy Faces His Demons on Gritty New Album ‘INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS’

Mozzy returns with INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS, a raw and reflective 18-track album out now via EMPIRE. Featuring EST Gee, Maine Muzik, Tsu Surf, and longtime Sactown collaborators E Mozzy and Celly Ru, the project delves into Mozzy’s mental battleground, where memories of trauma and street life continue to haunt—even as he lives in luxury.

Built on bass-heavy NorCal production and Mozzy’s trademark storytelling, the album explores pain, survival, and the pursuit of inner peace. Despite its dark themes, INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS finds strength in vulnerability, offering hard-earned hope through scars that won’t fade.

With Gold plaques for “Sleep Walkin” and “Excuse Me,” and mainstream moments like his Black Panther placement and Kendrick Lamar shoutout, Mozzy continues to cement his legacy. The street poet of Sacramento delivers yet another chapter that’s as introspective as it is unflinching.