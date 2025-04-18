To YSL or Not YSL, that is the question. We’re talking about Gunna’s standing with Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records following developments in previous legal situation.

Here’s what we know. The star rapper’s plea agreement in the high-profile 2022 RICO case initially left his connection to the label intact, but recent actions have sparked speculation about a possible rift.

.@YoungStonerLife has removed any post or mention of Gunna from their Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/aqRC69dlY4 — GUNNAFANDOM (@gunnafandom) April 16, 2025

Fans noticed this week that YSL’s official Instagram account removed all references to Gunna, fueling rumors of a strained relationship. This change has drawn significant attention from fans and music industry insiders, suggesting a potential shift in the rapper’s affiliation with the label.

Get this, despite earlier signs of solidarity—including Young Thug receiving court approval to work with Gunna as part of his release terms—tensions may have surfaced. Thug later shared, then deleted, a post that read: “Gunna, stop pretending we’re friends online. I don’t know you, my guy.” The abrupt message, combined with Gunna’s disappearance from YSL’s social media, has left many wondering about the current state of their association.

ICYMI, Gunna’s former attorney, Steve Sadow, stepped forward to defend the rapper’s actions during the legal proceedings. In a statement, Sadow clarified, “I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT representing him in this statement. This extensive post is intended only to clarify the truth.” He emphasized that Gunna did not assist prosecutors or undermine Young Thug’s case.

“Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to jeopardize Thug’s case,” Sadow stated. “He spent 8 months in jail and was released in December 2022 after entering an Alford plea.” The attorney further explained that Gunna’s plea deal had no bearing on Thug’s trial and that the rapper was never listed as a witness. Additionally, Sadow noted that Gunna received a five-year suspended sentence without probation or restrictions.