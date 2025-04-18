Shakira to Headline Sueños 2025 with Longest Set in Festival History

Sueños Music Festival returns to Chicago’s Grant Park on May 24-25, 2025, and it’s making history. Colombian superstar Shakira will headline Saturday night with the longest performance in the festival’s four-year run—an epic two-hour set packed with hits, full tour production, and a specially designed stage to complement the lakefront skyline.

The two-day Latin music celebration will feature a powerhouse lineup alongside Shakira, including Peso Pluma, Don Omar, and Grupo Frontera. Other must-see artists hitting the stage include Arcangel, El Alfa, Maria Becerra, Wisin, JHAYCO, Oscar Maydon, Tito Double P, Bellakath, and Gordo.

Sueños 2025 builds on its legacy with expanded festival grounds, a second stage, a perreo-ready dance zone, more food and drink options, shaded seating, and an increased staff to elevate the fan experience. The newly introduced “La Plaza” area will celebrate Chicago’s vibrant Latin community with local music and cultural highlights.

Since launching in 2022, Sueños has quickly become a staple of Chicago’s summer music scene, uniting fans from around the world to celebrate Latin music and culture in one of the city’s most iconic locations. Following a new five-year agreement with the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District, Sueños is set to continue its rise as a premier destination for global Latin music lovers.

Limited passes are available now at suenosmusicfestival.com.