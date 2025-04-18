Widely regarded as the “Patron Saint” of 4/20, Snoop Dogg has announced the launch of an annual 420 merchandise collection in collaboration with Bravado, the world’s leading merchandise and brand management company. The inaugural release includes two capsule collections, each reflecting a different chapter of Snoop’s storied career.

The first collection, titled “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” is inspired by Snoop’s upcoming single and music video of the same name featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty. This capsule pays tribute to Snoop’s musical legacy and ongoing contributions to cannabis culture, offering fans a variety of custom-designed items including sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, tote bags, and a limited-edition vinyl of the single. The drop features bold cannabis-themed graphics and original artwork by Atlanta-based artist FRKO.

The second capsule honors Snoop’s West Coast roots and the enduring legacy of Death Row Records, the iconic label he now helms as CEO. Under Snoop’s leadership, Death Row has transformed into a lifestyle brand that blends music, fashion, and cultural innovation. This new collection channels the rebellious energy of the label’s early days while introducing modern graphics, premium materials, and updated interpretations of the brand’s classic logo.

“There is no one more responsible for making 420 the kind of cultural celebration it is today than Snoop,” said Matt Young, CEO of Bravado. “He’s a visionary. He’s been a cultural force for well over 30 years and now he’s fueling Death Row’s next creative chapter. We are stoked to collaborate with him and his team on these great collections for the legions of fans all over the world who love Snoop and Death Row.”

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has played a pivotal role in elevating April 20 from a cannabis counterculture reference to a global celebration of unity, protest, and reflection. With this latest launch, he further cements his legacy as both a cultural innovator and a tastemaker in fashion and music.

The 420 collection drops Friday, April 18 at 10 AM ET exclusively on Snoop Dogg’s Shop, marking the beginning of a new annual tradition. Together, the “Last Dance with Mary Jane” and Death Row collections showcase Snoop Dogg’s evolving brand while honoring his deep roots in cannabis culture and hip-hop history—ushering in a fresh era for both the artist and the label that helped define a generation.