On a seasonally pleasant but irregular spring evening in New York, the Mets hosted their Third Annual Black Legacy Game at Citi Field, presented by Nike. The special event, now a staple of the Mets’ cultural calendar, celebrates the contributions of Black players—past and present—who have made a mark on the game, while paying homage to pioneers who endured and overcame the racial barriers of baseball’s early integration era.

The Mets’ Senior Director, Community, Inclusion, & Player Relations, Donovan Mitchell Sr., led the charge in honoring these contributions. All staff wore commemorative “Black Legacy Game” shirts, and fans who purchased tickets through the special promotional link received a limited-edition cap featuring the official game logo. Speaking with Mitchell ahead of the game, he shared the motivation behind creating this powerful celebration.

“Actually, this is our third year running the Black Legacy Game. We did it one year right around Juneteenth,” Mitchell explained. “I actually stole the idea from the Miami Marlins because they did a Black Legacy Game that year [2022]. Last year, we did it right around Jackie Robinson Day, and it was a great moment. We had Jackie’s son and his wife Rachel—she stayed eight innings. This is our way of honoring former Black players, Jackie Robinson, and trailblazers in other sports.”

Mitchell emphasized the significance of collaboration within the organization and the backing from the Mets ownership: “The Cohens have been great in giving us the platform to put something like this together. We want this to be a special night. It’s not just about baseball; it’s about history, culture, and unity.”

Reflecting on this year’s theme, he added, “We’ve had more volunteers than ever from our Black Professionals group. Everyone is involved—marketing, media, staff. It really shows the growth in our organization’s culture. We had a panel with Curtis Granderson, Cliff Floyd, and Jerry Manuel talking about the Negro Leagues, Jackie Robinson, and their journeys. That conversation reminded us—this used to be our game.”

The event also brought out some special guests. Mets legend Darryl Strawberry was in attendance, while the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was beautifully performed by Sharifa, Lubin, Juanita Guinyard, and Lenny VanCooten. Renowned chef and New York native Kwame Onwuachi, of Top Chef fame, tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. In between innings, former Black Mets standout players were highlighted, such as Mookie Wilson and Al Jackson, a member of the inaugural ’62 Mets as well as a part of the World Series ’69 Champions.

On the field, the Mets backed up the evening’s cultural significance with a crisp performance against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Mark Vientos opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run into the right field corner. Starling Marte followed with a double off St. Louis pitcher Andre Pallante, and Brett Baty drove him in with a sharply hit single down the left field line. Francisco Lindor then stepped up and lined a single up the middle, bringing home both Baty and Tyrone Taylor before being thrown out trying to stretch the hit, capping a four-run frame for the Mets.

The Cardinals managed to plate a single run in the fifth, courtesy of Brendan Donovan’s RBI single—extending his hitting streak to 13 games—but that was all they could muster. Mets pitcher José Butto (Canning) kept the St. Louis lineup off balance, recording a critical strikeout of William Contreras after Luis Torrens gunned down a runner attempting to steal second base for the inning’s first out. Edwin Díaz sealed the victory, notching his third save of the young season, as the Mets secured a 4-1 win.

As Donovan Mitchell Sr. reflected after the event, “We’re doing a really good job bringing it all together, and I’m really happy about the direction we’re going.” At Citi Field, it was a night where history and heritage met hustle and heart—a celebration of Black excellence, both on and off the diamond.