From left to right: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal

The Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2 lit up the red carpet as stars and special guests gathered to celebrate the return of Ben Affleck’s calculating antihero. Affleck, who reprises his role as Christian Wolff and also serves as producer, was joined by castmates Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, J.K. Simmons, and more. Director Gavin O’Connor and writer Bill Dubuque also stepped out for the occasion.

Other notable attendees included Ernie Hudson, Dan Bucatinsky, Matt Rife, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Adriana Paz, and Jason Oppenheim, underscoring the film’s broad industry buzz.

From left to right: Daniella Pineda, J.K. Simmons, Director Gavin O’Connor, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson

In the sequel, Wolff is pulled back into a world of danger after the cryptic murder of a former associate. Teaming up with his estranged brother Brax (Bernthal) and Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), he unravels a lethal conspiracy that pits them against a shadowy web of assassins.

Directed by O’Connor and produced by Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams, The Accountant 2 combines cerebral thrills with intense action. The film dives deeper into Wolff’s complex psyche while raising the stakes in his battle against corruption.

The high-profile premiere sets the tone for what’s expected to be one of the year’s most gripping action films.