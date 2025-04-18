Swizz Beatz Unleashes ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 Soundtrack Featuring Pusha T, Jadakiss, and More

Epic Records and GRAMMY-winning producer Swizz Beatz have released the official Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Original Series Soundtrack. The 10-track project, curated by Swizz for the fourth season running, features a heavyweight lineup including Pusha T, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Tobe Nwigwe, Scarlip, Conway the Machine, and UK alt-pop band Cruel Youth.

Kicking off buzz ahead of the season premiere, the single “Pain” — featuring Sauce Walka and Tobe Nwigwe — sampled DMX’s iconic “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” drawing acclaim and anticipation. “Danger Danger,” a standout from the premiere episode, reunites Swizz, Pusha T, and Jadakiss over a gritty beat in a haunting black-and-white music video.

Swizz’s connection to the series began when Forest Whitaker, who stars as Bumpy Johnson, personally enlisted him to shape the musical landscape of Harlem’s historic criminal underworld. “This show reveals the relationships I never knew about,” said Swizz, who draws on his Harlem and Bronx roots to score the series’ raw emotion and tension.

Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is now streaming Sundays on MGM+.