Terrence Howard has never been shy about speaking his truth — and now, the Oscar-nominated actor is preparing to take that honesty to the next level with a brand-new podcast aimed at exposing what he calls the “seedy underbelly” of Hollywood.

According to a new report from TMZ, Howard says his podcast will be nothing short of a “studio’s nightmare and every actor’s wet dream.” The veteran actor, best known for his roles in Empire, Hustle & Flow, and Iron Man, says the podcast will dig deep into the hidden power structures of the entertainment world — and he’s not holding back.

Currently in production, the podcast will feature Howard sharing his personal experiences with some of the most powerful media companies and agencies in the business. He plans to speak candidly about his ongoing legal battle with talent agency CAA, whom he claims pushed him to accept a lower salary during his time on Empire. He also hinted at major grievances with Disney and FOX, promising listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how deals are made — and broken — in Hollywood.

Howard told TMZ he’ll be opening up about what he calls “business betrayals” and “shady transactions” he’s faced over the years. While he doesn’t intend to drag other celebrities, he’s crystal clear that he’s out to “speak truth to power.”

One of the most anticipated parts of the podcast will be his unfiltered stories from the set of Empire, where he rose to mainstream television fame playing music mogul Lucious Lyon. The actor has previously voiced frustrations with how his role and compensation were handled and seems ready to fully pull back the curtain.

Howard also made headlines earlier this year during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, where he didn’t hold back on discussing industry politics — including making some eyebrow-raising comments about Diddy. He says fans can expect that same level of raw honesty in his own series, minus the celebrity gossip. His focus will remain on the power players behind the scenes — the executives, agents, and studio bosses most actors fear to name.

“Everybody in showbiz is terrified of the powers that be,” Howard said, “but I’m not afraid — I’ve got nothing to lose.”

It’s clear the podcast isn’t just another celebrity vanity project — it’s a mission. Terrence Howard wants to tell his story, give voice to injustices he’s experienced, and encourage others in the industry to speak up. In a town built on image and silence, that alone could be a game-changer.

No official release date has been announced, but Howard says the first episodes will drop soon. With his fearless attitude and decades of Hollywood experience, this is one podcast that’s bound to make noise — and maybe even rattle a few high-powered cages.