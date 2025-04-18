The Play Company and 2K Launch ‘Play NBA 2K’ Tournament Service Starting April 17

The Play Company and 2K have officially announced a multi-year partnership to launch Play NBA 2K, a new competitive tournament service built directly into The Play Company’s platform, Play OS. Set to debut April 17, 2025, the service offers NBA 2K fans an exciting way to compete in weekly and celebrity-hosted tournaments.

Integrated within the Play Now section of the NBA 2K game, the tournament platform will feature both free-to-enter and entry fee–based competitions. Free tournaments will be open to U.S. residents aged 13 and up (excluding Arizona), while entry fee tournaments will be available for eligible players 18 and older in states where permitted.

With this partnership, Play OS becomes the Official Tournament Platform for NBA 2K. The Play Company will manage tournament coordination, from weekly contests to special events hosted by NBA stars and celebrities. 2K will support the initiative with in-game promotion, social media integration, and a dedicated Play OS button for easy tournament access.

The launch lineup includes Play Now and MyTEAM tournaments, with more formats planned in the coming months. Gamers can get started by downloading the Play OS mobile app on iOS or visiting playnba2k.gg.

This new initiative not only boosts competitive engagement within the NBA 2K community, but also marks a major step toward blending entertainment, esports, and fan-driven gaming experiences on a national scale.