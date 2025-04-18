Too $hort Drops ‘SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 – FREAKY TALES’

Too $hort just dropped his latest project, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 – FREAKY TALES, a 14-track album that cements his legacy as one of the longest-standing forces in hip-hop. Featuring big-name collaborators like Snoop Dogg, Larry June, King George, and production from longtime partner Ant Banks and Jazze Pha, the project is now available to stream via EMPIRE.

The album delivers classic West Coast flavor with a modern twist. Tracks like “Pick a Side,” which features Snoop, Jazze Pha, and Rexx Life Raj, bring smooth R&B energy, while “Pimpin’ Like Kenny Red” turns up the heat with Larry June and BossLife Big Spence. On the title track, $hort reflects on his roots, declaring, “We was good in every hood, every block, every corner, anywhere we stood.”

At 58, Too $hort has pulled off a rare feat—releasing albums in five different decades. That kind of staying power is nearly unmatched, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The new release follows last week’s single, “Still Mackin,” a return to his Oakland sound, layered with synths and bass under his signature “B**tch” ad-lib.

But $hort’s moves go beyond music. In partnership with Wonder Studios, he’s embracing cutting-edge AI tech to create visuals that were once out of reach. A digital version of his 1980s self appears in the new project’s visuals, with the next one—“Pick a Side”—dropping today. Wonder Studios recently raised $3 million, showing that $hort continues to stay one step ahead.

He’s also making waves in film as executive producer and narrator of Freaky Tales, a movie inspired by his legendary 1987 track of the same name. Filmed in Oakland and released earlier this month, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Normani, Jay Ellis, and the late Angus Cloud, among others.

On top of that, Too $hort has stepped into the sports world as a co-owner of the Oakland Ballers, a new pro baseball team based in West Oakland’s Raimondi Park. He even hit the NBA All-Star stage this year in San Francisco, performing “Blow the Whistle” alongside E-40, Saweetie, and En Vogue during a Bay Area tribute.