United Rivers and NBA Star Rudy Gay Unveil “MARYLAND” Capsule Collection Honoring Homegrown Style

Luxury denim label United Rivers has officially launched its newest capsule collection, “MARYLAND,” co-designed by NBA veteran Rudy Gay. Fusing Gay’s Maryland roots with United Rivers’ signature take on modern western streetwear, the exclusive line reimagines American heritage through the lens of elevated urban style.

The “MARYLAND” collection features standout pieces that pay homage to both rugged Americana and metropolitan fashion. Highlights include the Chesapeake River Western Suede Jacket, a luxe nod to classic frontier wear; the Anacostia River Kimono, crafted from premium American wool with a silhouette inspired by traditional Japanese tailoring; and the Potomac River Denim Trucker Jacket, a cropped, contemporary take on a timeless classic.

“Working on the MARYLAND collection was personal for me,” said Gay. “It’s a tribute to where I came from and what shaped my style. United Rivers helped bring that story to life in a way that’s sophisticated and true to who I am.”

The line debuted at an exclusive pre-sale event at Sotto-Sopra during Miami’s Art Basel, offering a first look at the collection’s detail-driven craftsmanship and cultural blend.

“Rudy brought a powerful narrative and eye for style to this collaboration,” said United Rivers co-founder Julian Rios. “This collection is about identity, unity, and elevating streetwear with purpose and authenticity.”

Each piece in the capsule is available in limited quantities and is now on pre-sale via United Rivers’ official website and select retail partners.

With “MARYLAND,” United Rivers continues to push the boundaries of denim and luxury streetwear — this time with a homegrown story stitched into every seam.