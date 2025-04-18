USA Football Certified as First-Ever National Governing Body for American Football Ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

USA Football has officially been named the National Governing Body (NGB) for American football by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), marking a historic milestone as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. This certification makes USA Football the first organization to hold this distinction in the sport’s history.
As the official National Governing Body (NGB), USA Football now oversees all facets of American football in the U.S., including the selection, training, and leadership of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams in both flag and tackle disciplines. The designation comes at a pivotal moment, as interest and participation in flag football continue to surge nationally and globally.
“Being formally certified as the National Governing Body is a historic achievement, tremendous honor and incredible responsibility, as flag football’s Olympic debut draws closer. We thank the USOPC for its approval and support throughout this process,” said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. “We’re also grateful to the NFL and all our partners for their continued support and belief in our mission. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes, coaches and entire organization. Our commitment to this great game and its growing community has never been stronger. Team USA flag football competing in LA 2028 will inspire athletes worldwide to advance and grow the sport — in both flag and tackle football.”
“We are pleased to welcome USA Football to the USOPC family of national governing bodies and can’t wait to see these great athletes take the field as Team USA at LA28,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “The process of becoming a NGB requires demonstrating great commitment to the athletes, to the sport, and to the Olympic and Paralympic community. We thank the leadership and staff at USA Football for supporting those principles and we look forward to a successful partnership.”
With its mission to develop the sport from grassroots to elite levels, USA Football has long championed competitive and educational opportunities through programs such as its National Team Development Program and extensive coaching resources. The organization’s leadership is expected to play a crucial role as American football enters a new era of Olympic competition.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for us to show the world what flag football is all about,” said Team USA quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette. “I never imagined there would be a chance for athletes to represent the U.S. on the Olympic stage in flag football. We’re on the verge of making history. It’s been an honor to have played with so many of the trailblazers who have elevated this sport and paved the way for future generations.”
Girls’ flag football has already seen significant growth, now officially sanctioned as a varsity sport in 14 states. At the collegiate level, the NCAA is exploring the inclusion of flag football under its “Emerging Sports for Women” program, signaling the sport’s rising profile.
“It’s amazing to see the progress flag football has made, especially for girls and women,” said Team USA quarterback Vanita Krouch. “I’m incredibly grateful for my teammates, coaches and USA Football, who have all worked extremely hard to get to this moment. It’s surreal to know that the Olympics are just around the corner. I’m proud to show young girls around the world that they can achieve greatness in football, and I can’t wait for the world to see our team compete in 2028.”
With its new NGB status, USA Football aims to inspire future generations while ensuring more athletes—regardless of game type—can compete, grow, and thrive at every level.