Horror fans have something new to anticipate with Him, an upcoming sports-themed thriller produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. The first trailer for the 2025 release offers a glimpse into the unsettling story of Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a promising football quarterback whose career is thrown into jeopardy after a violent encounter with an obsessed fan leaves him with a traumatic brain injury.

Yikes.

As Cameron struggles to recover, retired football icon Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) takes him under his wing, employing extreme—and possibly sinister—training techniques to help the young athlete reclaim his future. The 1:44 teaser hints at psychological tension and unnerving twists, though the full scope of the film’s plot remains shrouded in mystery.

Directed by Justin Tipping, Him features a supporting cast including Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Akeem Hayes, and Tierra Whack. The project was first showcased at CinemaCon earlier this month, generating early buzz among genre enthusiasts.

Peele serves as a producer alongside Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal Watson, with the screenplay penned by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. The official synopsis reads:

“HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.”

With Peele’s signature blend of psychological depth and suspense, Him promises to deliver a fresh take on horror within the high-stakes world of professional sports.