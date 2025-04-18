Westside Gunn Drops Gritty ‘Heels Have Eyes’ EP

Westside Gunn returns with Heels Have Eyes, a five-track project that once again fuses his signature blend of street luxury, wrestling culture, and high art. Released via Griselda Records and Roc Nation Distribution, the EP is now streaming on all digital platforms.

Recorded in just one day, the project features production from Harry Fraud, Denny LaFlare, Mr. Green, and Cee Gee. Gunn stays locked into “4th Rope mode,” delivering vivid bars over cinematic, grime-laced soundscapes. Executive produced by Gunn himself, the release feels like a teaser for a larger moment.

That moment arrives April 18 with Heels Have Eyes: For the Culture, Gunn’s latest wrestling event at The Palm in Las Vegas. The show follows November’s Heels Have Eyes 3 in Chicago, which featured steel cage matches and performances from DJ Premier, Pete Rock, and Dave East, cementing Gunn’s place in the pro wrestling world.

Heels Have Eyes builds on a prolific run for the multihyphenate artist, following February’s 12, the twelfth installment of his Hermes series, and 2024’s Still Praying, narrated by DJ Drama.