Wiz Khalifa Drops ‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’

Wiz Khalifa has officially released Kush + Orange Juice 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to his iconic 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. Arriving 15 years after the original and just ahead of 4/20, the album marks Wiz’s eighth studio release, capturing the vibe that made the first a fan favorite while introducing fresh collaborators and elevated production.

The 23-track album features a mix of longtime producers, including Cardo, ID Labs, and Sledgren, as well as new names such as Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Quik, and TM88. Guest appearances include Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, Larry June, Don Toliver, Juicy J, Smoke DZA, and more.

“For me, it’s the energy,” Wiz said. “It’s perfect for smoking, chilling, riding with the homies. It’s 100% for my day-one fans.”

Singles like “Hit It Once” and “5 Star” have already teased the vibe of the whole album, which blends nostalgic tones with Wiz’s evolved sound. A special 4/20 performance at Red Rocks will celebrate the release, and his Taylor Gang the World tour kicks off May 20.