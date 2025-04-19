Last month, Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was sentenced to two years in prison following DUI charges that marked a major legal blow for the reality television personality. Now, her attempt to continue working while serving her sentence has been denied.

According to MSN, Huger’s request for work release was initially approved by corrections officials. However, the final step in the process—judicial approval—fell through. Judge Terrence McGann issued a “disapproval of transfer,” blocking Huger from leaving jail during the day to work and returning at night.

“She drew the wrong judge,” said Montgomery County defense attorney David Moyse, calling the outcome “just horrible luck.” Judge McGann is known for handing down strict sentences, especially in DUI cases, and has a reputation for his no-nonsense approach in court.

Huger will now remain in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where she is one of roughly 835 inmates. Despite the two-year sentence, she is expected to be released as early as November. She has already served two months and is earning good conduct credits, which could shorten her time behind bars.

Known to fans as the “Grand Dame” of Potomac, Huger has long been a central figure on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac. Her latest legal chapter brings real-world consequences into her usually glamorous and drama-filled narrative.

With a potential release date in sight, questions remain about whether Huger will return to reality television—and how her time in custody might shape the next phase of her public life.