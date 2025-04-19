New York City was buzzing with hip-hop energy Wednesday night as The Now PR hosted an exclusive, Blanco-themed listening experience to celebrate the release of Millyz’s highly anticipated album, Blanco VII. The event delivered the perfect blend of music, culture, and community, offering a select group of celebrities, industry insiders, and media a first listen to the latest chapter in Millyz’s acclaimed Blanco series.

Held in an intimate setting with a high-end edge, the evening was anything but ordinary. Hip-hop royalty including Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Justina Valentine, and Dess Dior pulled up to show love, adding star power and genuine support to the night. Guests sipped on signature cocktails by Belaire and Bumbu Rum, while vibing to a live DJ set and savoring bold dishes from Steph The Celebrity Chef, whose culinary creations have become a go-to for the hip-hop elite.

Adding to the celebration’s vibrant energy, a playful Millyz mascot made its way through the crowd, giving fans and tastemakers a reason to smile as they toasted to the rapper’s latest project.

The listening party was more than just an album preview—it was a cultural moment that marked Millyz’s evolution and the continued success of a series that has become essential to the independent hip-hop movement.

Originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts, Millyz has earned his spot in the game with a distinct sound built on raw honesty, sharp lyricism, and emotional storytelling. Over the years, he’s garnered respect from legends and carved out a loyal fanbase that stretches far beyond his hometown.

Now with Blanco VII—officially out April 18 on all platforms—Millyz delivers what many believe to be his most polished and personal project to date. The release also serves as an anniversary celebration of the Blanco series, a body of work that’s helped define his artistry and inspire a new wave of lyrical authenticity in hip-hop.

As the night wrapped, one thing was clear: Blanco VII isn’t just another album drop—it’s a milestone, a moment, and a reminder of why Millyz continues to be one of the most compelling voices in the genre.